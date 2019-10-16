|
WILBUR "BILL" EUGENE GROVE Ely Wilbur "Bill" Eugene Grove, 83, of Ely, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A light reception will be held immediately following his services in The Avacentre. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre is caring for Wilbur's arrangements. A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019