Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Wilbur "Bill" Grove

Wilbur "Bill" Grove Obituary
WILBUR "BILL" EUGENE GROVE Ely Wilbur "Bill" Eugene Grove, 83, of Ely, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A light reception will be held immediately following his services in The Avacentre. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre is caring for Wilbur's arrangements. A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
