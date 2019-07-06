WILBUR JACOBS Marion Wilbur Jacobs, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Wilbur was born Feb. 28, 1934, in the Mount Pleasant area where he also obtained his education. On July 3, 1953, he was united in marriage to Donna Humphrey. They just observed their 66th wedding anniversary. Wilbur was a member of the National Guard for eight years. He became a resident of Marion and an employee of Quaker Oats in 1956, retiring in 1996. Wilbur enjoyed family, friends, traveling, camping and wintering in Texas. He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Mike (Carol); daughter, Shelly; two grandsons and their families, Dan, Jenny, Gage and Kendra and Adam, Jill, Camden and Colven; sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Tesdahl and Joy (Steve) Wilson; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Jacobs. Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, brother, father-in-law and mother-in-law. Memorials in Wilbur's memory may be directed to Camp Courageous at P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310. Please share a memory of Wilbur at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 6, 2019