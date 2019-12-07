|
WILFORD L. "ASH" ASHBAUGH Cedar Rapids Wilford L. "Ash" Ashbaugh, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. Per Ash's request, there will be no public service. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Alice; his children, Barbara (Jack) Pavlat of Virginia Beach, Va., Beverly (Jack) Barber of Temecula, Calif., and Don of Madison, Wis.; and two brothers, Marvin of San Diego and Dick of Surprise, Ariz. He also is survived by five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor. He was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine; a brother, Robert; and a granddaughter, Suzanne. Ash was born on July 8, 1926, in Wilber, Neb., the son of Lloyd and Velma Newburn Ashbaugh. He married Alice Mae Javorsky on March 6, 1948, in Lincoln, Neb. Ash was a retired U.S. Navy veteran of 26 years, serving proudly in World War II and in the Vietnam War. After retirement from the Navy, he was a service technician for Doran Precision Systems for 20 years, retiring in 1991. Ash was a member of the Naval Fleet Reserve. He enjoyed bowling, and was an avid fan of both the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers. Ash was the type of man who could fix anything. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Ashbaugh family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019