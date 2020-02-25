|
WILFRED "BILL" FURLER Williamsburg Wilfred "Bill" Furler was born June 26, 1922, near Conroy, Hilton Township, Iowa County, Iowa, the son of Gottfried and Elizabeth (Borlin) Furler. He graduated from Conroy High School in 1940. Bill served in the U.S. Army during World WarII. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Eileen Walter on Jan. 25, 1948, in Williamsburg. The couple lived on a farm east of Conroy until moving to Williamsburg in 1974. Bill was a lifelong farmer and sold O's Gold Seed for a number of years before retiring in 1998. Bill died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 97. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy; four children, Kathy (Roger) Folkmann of Iowa City, Russell (Bonnie) Furler of Marengo, Randy (Kathy) Furler of Austin, Texas, and Doug Furler of Indianola; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Vivian Hinrichs and Doris Weiss; and a son-in-law, Glenn Huedepohl. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School or Highland Ridge Care Center. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
