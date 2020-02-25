Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
626 8th Avenue
Conroy, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Furler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred "Bill" Furler


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred "Bill" Furler Obituary
WILFRED "BILL" FURLER Williamsburg Wilfred "Bill" Furler was born June 26, 1922, near Conroy, Hilton Township, Iowa County, Iowa, the son of Gottfried and Elizabeth (Borlin) Furler. He graduated from Conroy High School in 1940. Bill served in the U.S. Army during World WarII. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Eileen Walter on Jan. 25, 1948, in Williamsburg. The couple lived on a farm east of Conroy until moving to Williamsburg in 1974. Bill was a lifelong farmer and sold O's Gold Seed for a number of years before retiring in 1998. Bill died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 97. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy; four children, Kathy (Roger) Folkmann of Iowa City, Russell (Bonnie) Furler of Marengo, Randy (Kathy) Furler of Austin, Texas, and Doug Furler of Indianola; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Vivian Hinrichs and Doris Weiss; and a son-in-law, Glenn Huedepohl. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School or Highland Ridge Care Center. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -