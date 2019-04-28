WILLA JEAN BLISS Olin Willa Jean Bliss, 69, of Olin, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Per Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A private family committal service will be held at a later date. Jean was born Feb. 4, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Paul) Bliss. She was a 1968 graduate of Anamosa High School. Jean later graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, earning a bachelor's degree in teaching in 1972, and then from the University of Iowa, earning a master's degree in library science in 1982. Jean began her teaching career in 1972 with the Anamosa School District, retiring in 2006 after 35 years of service. She was a member of the National Education Association, BPW, Book Club, Stamping Club in Anamosa, Soldiers' Angels, POW and MIA. Jean volunteered many hours at Camp Courageous in Monticello. She is survived by her sister, Judy McNamara of Muscatine; nieces, Shannon (Michael) Benson of Jesup and Erin (Darin) Thomas of Muscatine; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Jaryd, Haleigh and Adysen Benson and Mac and Amelia Thomas. Jean was preceded in death by her parents. Jean would tell you, "Go forth and make a difference." Memorials may be directed in Jean's memory to Camp Courageous at P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310. Please share a memory of Jean at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary