WILLARD "JACK" KELLOGG Cedar Rapids Willard "Jack" Kellogg of Melbourne, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born Nov. 7, 1928, in Ricketts, Iowa. He came to Melbourne in 1982, to continue his management career with Rockwell-Collins from which he retired in 1984. Most of his 30-year career was spent at Rockwell-Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with the exception of two years as managing director of the Brazilian facility in Rio de Janeiro. Jack served honorably in the U.S. Army in Korea after high school and was a World War II-era veteran. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Iowa. He loved golf, fishing, and travel with his wife, Debby, to many places around the world. He is survived by his loving wife, Debby of 41 years; daughters, Lynn Kellogg and Ann Gray; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren of Iowa. Per Jack's wishes, he will be creamated and there will be no services. Condolences can be sent to the website www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/
rockledge-fl/willard-kellogg-9679024. Jack was the true love of my life and I will miss him forever. Until we meet again.