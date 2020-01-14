|
WILLENE MOENK Anamosa Willene Moenk of Anamosa passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at S.S. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in rural Monticello. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Interment will be in Prairie Hill Cemetery, rural Monticello. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to S.S. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church or Monticello Ambulance Service, Monticello Nursing and Rehab activity department or the . Arrangements by Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Willene was born June 29, 1930, in Anamosa. She was the daughter of William and Teresa (Fluckiger) Walderbach. She received her education in the Anamosa School District, graduating with the Class of 1949. Willene was united in marriage to Garret Moenk on Oct. 31, 1953, upon Garret's return from the service. Willene was a devoted wife and mother, supporting Garret in his many endeavors. Willene enjoyed traveling with Garret, who preceded her in death in 2015. She especially enjoyed playing cards and bingo as well as participating in the many activities at Monticello Nursing & Rehab the past 4 ½ years. Survivors include her children, Judy (Virgil) McNamara, Garret A. (Donna) Moenk, Jan (Mike) Miller and Linda (Jeff) Von Behren; 11 grandchildren, Christine (Chad Gray) McNamara, Matthew (Becca) McNamara, Kathleen (Kip) Wilson, Garret D. (Carrie) Moenk, Abby (Mike) Messerich, Amanda and Anna Moenk, Kim (Luke) Baker, Chris Miller, Joel and Lauren Von Behren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Donna) Walderbach and John (Roberta) Walderbach; and sisters-in-law, Grace Zimmerman and Lillian O'Brien. Willene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Garret; one brother, Andy Walderbach; and two sisters, Joyce Walderbach and Janis Vacek. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff and volunteers at Monticello Nursing and Rehab for their care and companionship shown to Mom during her stay.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020