Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Iowa City, IA
William A. "Bill" Bock Jr.

WILLIAM "BILL" A. BOCK JR. Iowa City William "Bill" A. Bock Jr., 70, of Iowa City, died unexpectedly at his home in Iowa City on Monday, March 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Family will greet guests from 10 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Fraternal Order of Eagles 695, 225 Highway 1 West, Iowa City. William A. Bock Jr. was born June 11, 1948, in Iowa City, Iowa, son of William Sr. and Phyllis Ina (Mathes) Bock. Growing up in Iowa City, Bill attended Longfellow Elementary, Southeast Junior High School and graduated from Iowa City High School in 1966, and later continued his education at Kirkwood Community College. In 1966, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went to Vietnam, and was discharged from active duty in 1968. Bill opened Studio 114 in 1981, where many lifelong friendships were discovered, including several marriages of Studio 114's regular patrons. Bill later went to work at the Sports Column until 2005. Throughout Bill's life he enjoyed golf, softball, bowling, gardening, weightlifting, country music, watching the Hawkeyes and the Chicago Bears and the Cubs; as well as socializing and having a few cold ones with his buddies at the Eagles. Bill is survived by his children, Matt Bock of Des Moines and Maggie (Michael) Martin of Urbandale; his grandchildren, Presley, Violet and Maverick Martin; his siblings, Gary (Jackie) Bock, Tim Bock and Stephanie (Craig) Newlun; his former spouse, Stephanae Bock; and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Sr. and Phyllis Ina Bock. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
