DR. WILLIAM "BILL" A. MATTHES Iowa City Sept. 27, 1938 – May 18, 2019 Bill Matthes, beloved husband, cherished father and grandfather, family member, teacher and treasured friend passed away peacefully at The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County on May 18. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County, the University of Iowa Center of Advancement for Hancher Auditorium or Miracles in Motion. A complete obituary will follow. Memorial services are planned for later this year. Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019