Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for William Matthes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Matthes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William A. "Bill" Matthes Obituary
DR. WILLIAM "BILL" A. MATTHES Iowa City Sept. 27, 1938 – May 18, 2019 Bill Matthes, beloved husband, cherished father and grandfather, family member, teacher and treasured friend passed away peacefully at The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County on May 18. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County, the University of Iowa Center of Advancement for Hancher Auditorium or Miracles in Motion. A complete obituary will follow. Memorial services are planned for later this year. Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now