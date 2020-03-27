|
WILLIAM A. WOESTE St. Bernard, Ohio William A. Woeste, 76, of St. Bernard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Service information will be posted on the Hodapp website and in the Cincinnati Enquirer and The Cedar Rapids Gazette, when the dates and times are decided. He is survived by his wife, Mary Colleen Woeste; children, Mary Reeves (JJ and Jonah) and Michelle Maker (Rachel and Michael) of Cedar Rapids; aunt, Dot; and many cousins in the Kentucky and Ohio areas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leona and Arthur Woeste; and brother-in-law, Charles Woeste.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020