Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Woeste
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Woeste

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Woeste Obituary
WILLIAM A. WOESTE St. Bernard, Ohio William A. Woeste, 76, of St. Bernard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Service information will be posted on the Hodapp website and in the Cincinnati Enquirer and The Cedar Rapids Gazette, when the dates and times are decided. He is survived by his wife, Mary Colleen Woeste; children, Mary Reeves (JJ and Jonah) and Michelle Maker (Rachel and Michael) of Cedar Rapids; aunt, Dot; and many cousins in the Kentucky and Ohio areas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leona and Arthur Woeste; and brother-in-law, Charles Woeste.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -