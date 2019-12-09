|
WILLIAM "BILL" ALEXANDER Williamsburg William "Bill" Alexander, 81, of Williamsburg, Iowa, and formerly of Montezuma and Victor, died on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Gables Care Center in Williamsburg with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Montezuma with Pastor George Salnave officiating. A visitation with the family present will be held before his service beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. A reception will follow his service in the Family Center of the church. Visitation also will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. The family will be present during this time to greet friends. Memorials may be designated to the William I. Alexander Memorial Fund to benefit the Montezuma First Presbyterian Church and to establish a pharmacy student scholarship fund. Memorials may be mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Bill's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019