WILLIAM "BILL" E. BOYLES Hopkinton William "Bill" E. Boyles, 86, of Hopkinton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Pinicon Place in Anamosa, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Bill and his family into their care. Bill was born July 12, 1934, and lived on a farm near Viola, Iowa. His parents were Frank and Mabel (Nash) Boyles. His brother and sisters were John (Jack) Boyles, Eloise Collins, Kate Boyles and Ina Mae Byers. He graduated from Anamosa High School. After graduation, he worked for John Deere in Anamosa. In 1955, he married Betty Lou Kurth, and together they had six children. Bill started out farming by renting land in the Anamosa area. Bill dreamed of owning his very own farm and in 1966 his dream became reality when he purchased a farm near Hopkinton, Iowa, where he resided for 53 years until 2019. Bill was a farmer, raising dairy cows and growing crops in his fields, while also working for Dircks L-P Gas Co. in Hopkinton for several years. Bill was a diligent worker. Even after retiring from dairy farming, Bill continued his work by driving a semi-truck, delivering freight when needed. Bill loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely. Bill liked to go to the Triple C Convenience Store in the morning for coffee and to hang out with friends. He was known for his jolly laugh that brought joy to any who heard it, and his stories to tell of his life that left the audience wanting to hear more. He also enjoyed traveling across the country with Betty to visit his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren bringing with him the famous laugh and stories that he will forever be remembered by. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Boyles; his children, Karen (Bill) Bennett, El Paso, Texas, David (Janet) Boyles, Hopkinton, Rick Boyles, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Karla (David) Thilges, Fairfax, Iowa; his son-in-law, Julian Torres, Westminster, Md.; his grandchildren, Phillip (Lindsay) Smock, Sanford, Fla., Justin (Heather) Smock, Valdosta, Ga., Lindsey Boyles, Cedar Rapids, Ryan (Kelsey) Boyles, Clarksville, Iowa, David A. Boyles, Hopkinton, John Torres, Westminster, Md., Cassie Kersey, Westminster, and Bryce Thilges, Fairfax; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Dean Boyles; his daughter, Debbie Sue Torres; his brother, John (Jack) Boyles; his sisters, Eloise Collins; Kate Boyles; Ina Mae Byers; and his parents, Frank and Mabel (Nash) Boyles.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store