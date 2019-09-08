|
WILLIAM C. MCCORMICK "BILL" Scottsdale, Ariz. William C. McCormick "Bill" passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, at age 76, after a years battle with cancer. Bill was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Vinton, Iowa, to Charles and Cecelia McCormick. Bill was a loyal and passionate Hawkeye, having graduated with honors. Bill's career started with IBM in Cedar Rapids, moving on to become President of Banks of Iowa Computer Services, EVP of Computer Sales International (CSI) in St. Louis, and President/CEO of Shared Financial Systems in Dallas. He continued his executive career with various software companies in California, Texas and Arizona. He and his wife, Darla, bought Cardiff Stationery & Gifts in Carmel, Calif., where Bill loved to play golf and cook out on the beach. After daughter Megan was born, they returned to Scottsdale, Ariz., where Bill started a consulting company, McCormick and Associates. He continued to develop short and long-term business plans, helping companies grow and succeed. He was known for his business and marketing acumen, his honest and ethical leadership, and his mentoring of many along the way. Bill loved to golf, read, travel, especially to the California wine country. His memory will be cherished by his wife of 33 years, Darla; sister, Joanne (Robert) Kemnitz; daughters, Megan McCormick, Kelley (Robert) Rubin and Kathleen (Jean-Eric) Gnuva; son, Mike (Helene) McCormick; and his soon to be son-in-law, Travis May; his grandchildren, Samantha and Jacqueline Rubin, Caroline and James McCormick, and Francesca and Tatiana Gnuva; his nieces and nephews, Theresa Kemnitz, Lisa (Richard) Bock, William (Catherine) Kemnitz, Thomas Kemnitz, Kristen (Allen) Wallach, Adam (Adrienne) Deem, Matt (Amy) Levy, Michael (Shelly) Levy and their children. Bill had a very special relationship and shared many good times sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy and Bob Custer and Sherry and John Boyles. There was a celebration of Bill's life at his home in Scottsdale with immediate family. He was known for his good and unselfish heart, attended daily Mass every chance he got before he became too ill, and never once complained about his illness or circumstances. He was known as the "chemo hero" at Ironwood Cancer Center. It was hard to let him go, but we know he was welcomed to Heaven with, "Well done good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master's happiness!" Donations on Bill's behalf can be made to the , Hospice of the Valley or Arizona Humane Society. Condolences can be sent to Darla and Megan McCormick, 18650 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy, 1036, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, or to Joanne and Robert Kemnitz, P.O. Box 335, Hackensack, MN 56452.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019