WILLIAM J. CRAWFORD Manchester William J. Crawford, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester as the result of a stroke. He was born on Dec. 22, 1928, in Mason City, Iowa, to Ralph J. and Iva B. (Newell) Crawford. He graduated from Mason City High School and Mason City Junior College. He then spent four years as a photographer in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he attended the State University of Iowa in Iowa City and earned a B.S. degree in civil engineering. He worked as a highway construction engineer for the State Highway Commission of Wisconsin, the Iowa State Highway Commission and the Iowa Department of Transportation. He retired in 1991. While in Iowa City, he was introduced to Amata I. Lampe of Dubuque. They were married in St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Dubuque on Aug. 31, 1957. Three children were born to this union. Bill was a longtime, active member of First Lutheran Church in Manchester. He sang in the choir for more than 35 years. He served the city of Manchester as a board member of the City Park Board, the Board of Adjustment and the Public Library Board. As a result, he was presented the First Citizen Award in 2010. Bill also was past president of the Manchester Rotary Club. Bill is survived by his three children, Dan of Chicago, Tim of Ottawa, Ill., and Kate (Luis) Medina of Lincoln, Neb.; four grandsons, Joshua, Nathaniel and Andrew Medina of Lincoln, Neb., and Troy Montgomery of Ottawa, Ill.; a brother-in-law, James Kay; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Amata; his parents; an older brother, Robert Crawford; and a younger sister, Blanche Kay. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Chris Martin officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call one hour before the service on Thursday at the church. Interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa.