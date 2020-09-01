1/1
William "Bill" Crossett
WILLIAM "BILL" CROSSETT Boynton Beach, Fla. William "Bill" Crossett, formerly of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2020, in Boynton Beach, Fla., at the age of 73. Bill is survived by his wife, Lorraine "Lori;" children, Jessica of Boynton Beach, Brian and his wife, Amy, and grandson, Dillon of Marion, Iowa, and Steve of Coralville, Iowa; and brothers, Tom of Delray Beach, Fla., and Chris of Coralville. Bill was born on May 27, 1947, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Ed and Bette Crossett. He graduated from Iowa City High School in 1965 before attending the University of Iowa. He married Lorraine Villhauer, also of Iowa City, on Sept. 9, 1969. Bill worked as a route salesman for Oxford Beverage Co., as a repair technician for Hawkeye Amusement Co., and as a service technician for Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning, before moving to Florida in 1996. There he became the supervisor for maintenance of mechanical systems at A.G. Holley State Hospital, where he worked until he retired. Bill was a jumpmaster on the Iowa Parachute Team and enjoyed teaching new students the sport of skydiving. He also enjoyed hunting and trapshooting. Bill's friends remember him for always having a joke to tell, or a practical joke to play on someone to get a laugh! A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
