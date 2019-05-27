Home

WILLIAM "BILL" DARRELL JONES Marion William "Bill" Darrell Jones, 67, of Marion, Iowa, passed away from complications of MSA surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Bill was born Nov. 28, 1951, in Estherville, Iowa, the son of Donald and Elnora (Christensen) Jones. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School and completed Lineman School in Sheldon, Iowa. On May 22, 2005, in Marion, Bill was united in marriage to Donna Frett. He was employed at Linn County REC as a lineman/supervisor until retiring in 2012. Bill was an avid golfer. He also played softball for many years and was inducted into the Cedar Rapids Hall of Fame in 2017. Bill loved an ice-cold Miller Lite. However, his greatest love of all was his family, and he cherished every moment he spent with them. He is survived by his wife, Donna Jones of Marion; his children, Bryan (Jen) Jones of Swisher, Lacy Jones of Tipton, Brent (Christy) Sands of Cedar Rapids and Jamie (Brooke) Sands of Marion; eight grandchildren, Zach, Zoie, Ellie, Carter, Alexis, Peyton, Steele and Stella; siblings, Richard (Yvonne) Jones of Missouri, Robert (Sheryl) Jones of Iowa, Clifford (Sue) Jones of Florida and Mary Huntoon of Florida. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roland Jones; and sister, Marcene Neppl. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bill's memory. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019
