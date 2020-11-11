1/
William Davis
WILLIAM C. DAVIS Cedar Rapids William C. Davis, 81, of Smyrna, Ga., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away at the Wellstar Hospice House in Austell, Ga., on Oct. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A private family funeral service will be held starting at 1 p.m. with Pastor Detrich Doolin officiating. William was born July 17, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of the late Keever and Adel (Gray) Davis. William was the first black bus driver in the state of Iowa, with a profound display of all his accomplishments shown at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. Those left to cherish William's memory are his children, John Rife, Jason Rife, Chaz Davis, Tamera Gibson and Kara Davis; and his brothers, Henry Davis of Cedar Rapids and Keever Davis of Bloomington, Ill. William was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eddie.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
