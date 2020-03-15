|
|
WILLIAM DEAN HUNTER Grand Rapids, Mich. William Dean Hunter, 90, of Grand Rapids, Mich., passed away Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Hunter. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rita; his children, Denise (Ted) VanderLinde, Michele (Gary) Hooper and Jeffrey Dean (Janice) Hunter; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ann Hunter. William was a medical trainer serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He spent most of his career as a sweetener broker with W.D. Hunter & Co. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Zaagman Memorial Chapel, 2800 Burton St. SE. Private entombment Graceland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of West Michigan or Spectrum Health Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020