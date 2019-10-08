|
WILLIAM GEORGE DRAEGER Marion William George Draeger, 90, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. A private graveside will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Mausoleum. William George Draeger was born Dec. 26, 1928, the son of George Arnold and Nora Lucinda (Henderson) Draeger. He was united into marriage to Patricia Ann Noack on Dec. 5, 1953, in Oconto, Wis. William worked for Milwaukee Railroad for 44 years and retired. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church; he was on the vestry as well as an usher. William was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Packers fan, and enjoyed going to his children's and grandchildren's activities. William and Patricia enjoyed traveling together and most of all loved spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Left to cherish William's memories are his wife, Patricia of Marion; three children, Jeffery (Lisa) Draeger of Roanoke, Texas, Julie Draeger of Marion and Jill (Mark) Keller of Oskaloosa; five grandchildren, Justin, Kayley, Jamie, Ryan and Trisha; and one great-grandchild, Jack. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Memorials may be directed to Christ Episcopal Church in William's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019