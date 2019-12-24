|
|
WILLIAM E. "BILL" GRUBER Marion William E. "Bill" Gruber, of Marion, passed away Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by his family. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, officiated by Father Dennis Juhl. Burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery with military honors provided by the Marion American Legion Post 298 and the Iowa National Guard. Bill was born in La Crosse, Wis., on June 20, 1941, the son of Erwin and Cecilia (Wagner) Gruber. He graduated from St. George's High School in Lansing, Iowa, in 1959. Bill married Sharon Brunscheen on Sept. 30, 1972, in Cascade, Iowa. He was employed at Rockwell Collins for more than 35 years. Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion American Legion Post 298. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army in Alaska. Bill enjoyed gardening and was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Marion; sons, Jason (Lindsey) Gruber of Cedar Rapids and Jeremy (Renee) Gruber of Guthrie Center; grandkids, Meranda, Coy, Grayson and Peyton; sister, Mary Mefferd of Marion; and brother, Thomas (Ellin) Gruber of Toddville. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Cecilia; stepmother, Laura; brother, John; and brother-in-law, Bob Mefferd. A memorial fund has been established in Bill's memory. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019