WILLIAM "BILL" EDWARD BERMEL North English William "Bill" Edward Bermel died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center in North English at the age of 83 years. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine. A general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019