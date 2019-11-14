Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home
203 S Green St
Keota, IA 52248
(641) 636-3109
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bermel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward "Bill" Bermel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Edward "Bill" Bermel Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" EDWARD BERMEL North English William "Bill" Edward Bermel died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center in North English at the age of 83 years. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine. A general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -