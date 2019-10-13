|
WILLIAM F. DUFFY JR. Cedar Rapids William F. Duffy Jr., 66, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, after a battle with cancer. A funeral Mass celebrating Bill's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with the Rev. Phil Thompson and the Rev. Don Klein officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom and one hour before Mass on Wednesday. Survivors include his wife, Jan; 11 siblings, Daniel (Susan) Duffy, Peggy Anne (David) Duffy-Cook, Diane Duffy, Maureen Morrissey, Denise Duffy Dahleen, Kathleen (John Garfall) Duffy, Jeanne (John Halbleib) Duffy, Marianne (Richard) Duffy-Gonzales, Brian Duffy, Michael (Barbara) Duffy and Colleen (Fred) Duffy-Kowalski; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret. William Farrell Duffy Jr. was born Aug. 28, 1953, in Chicago, the son of William and Margaret Duffy. Bill graduated from Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Ill., and Loras College in Dubuque. He married Janice "Jan" Bernhardt on Nov. 9, 1991, in Cedar Rapids. Bill and Jan made their home in Marion and later in Cedar Rapids. Bill was a longtime active member of St. Pius X. Bill was an author and publisher writing a book, "Destiny Ours," based on his father's experiences in WWII. He traveled to Malaysia to research the area and people for the story, where much of the narrative takes place. Writing this book fulfilled a promise Bill had made to his father before his father passed away. Bill was an avid Chicago Cubs fan his entire life. He enjoyed camping, hiking, biking and canoeing, and just being outdoors with his dogs. He loved the Duffy family canoe trips, cool vacations and traveling with Jan. His dogs, Bandit, Riley and Tucker, were dear companions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Luekemia & Lymphoma Society or to the family in Bill's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019