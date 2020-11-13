WILLIAM "BILL" J. FABRITZ Solon William "Bill" J. Fabritz, 86, of Solon, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, Veterans Day! Public visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon concluding with military honors at 3:45 p.m. Private family funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Bill's service will be livestreamed on Monday morning and can also be viewed later. To view, please search "Remembering Bill Fabritz" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bill's memory. For a complete obituary, and to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.