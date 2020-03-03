|
|
WILLIAM M. FARMER Cedar Rapids William M. Farmer passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, because of complications caused by COPD. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial immediately following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. William was born Aug. 19, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the son of McKinley William and Arva (Smith) Farmer. He grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1955. William found the love of his life, Marlys Youngblood of Decorah. He married her Sept. 6, 1959. They started a family and settled in Marion. They were blessed with five sons and enjoyed 60 years together. Bill retired as a union millwright. He enjoyed helping people in various ways and was active in Living Water United Methodist Church. Bill spent his time watching western movies, listening to Christian music and watching Hawkeye football. He really enjoyed spending time with family. Bill also served in the U.S. Army. William was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Billy Lee; one brother; and four sisters. William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlys; sons, Stuart (Karen), Kevin, Keith and Ross (Angie); and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020