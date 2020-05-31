William "Bill" Filling
1947 - 2020
WILLIAM "BILL" FILLING Cedar Rapids William "Bill" Filling died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy following a long battle with COPD. A Celebration of Life will be held in July. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. Bill is survived by his wife, Vicki; children, Michelle (Carol) Filling-Valentine, Craig Filling and Heather Filling; grandchildren, Zach Filling, Blake Clarke, Courtney (Brandon) Wiebbecke, Austin (Courtney), Andrew (Angel), Alex (Stephanie) Filling, Alexandra Downin and Aiyana Moeller; great-grandchildren, Arieanna Clarke, Jayce Danielson, Mialiyah, Brandon Jr. Wiebbecke, James, Jocelyn Filling and Miaja; and sisters, Ann and Twilla. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, George, Bob, Ted, Jean and Florence; and Heather's angel baby. Bill was born Feb. 12, 1947, in Covington, son of Charles and Pearl (Bider) Filling. He graduated in 1965 from Jefferson High School. On Oct. 8, 1966, he married Vicki (Filson) in Cedar Rapids. They had a loving marriage for 53 years. Bill was in the U.S. Army from 1966-69 and served his country in Korea. In August 1965, he began his 44-year career at Iowa Manufacturing, retiring in 2008, where he developed many lasting friendships. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to Teahen Funeral Home for the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
My thoughts are with you, Vicki. Praying you will stay strong and hold tight to your family. Love you...
Maureen Murphy
Friend
