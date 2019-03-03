WILLIAM "BILL" FRANCIS LENTNER Cedar Rapids William "Bill" Francis Lentner, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home. Bill was a generous and giving person throughout life and, in agreement with his wishes, Bill's body has been donated to the University of Iowa, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Deeded Body Program for medical education and research. A celebration of Bill's life is being planned for the family at a later date. Committal services will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. Bill was born March 14, 1941, on the family farm in Worthington, Iowa, the son of Emil H. and Cornelia (Egloff) Lentner. He attended Springville School and Marion High School. In his earlier years, Bill was employed at Penick and Ford from 1963 to 1978. He then was owner and operator of Lentner Insulation from 1981 to 1982. Bill later was employed with the University of Iowa as a maintenance worker, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Iowa City. Bill enjoyed camping, playing cards, dancing, listening to country music and watching Western movies. He loved spending time with his family. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children, Robert D. (Kathryn M.) Lentner of Scotts, Mich., Carrie L. (Justin C.) Ellyson of Robins, Iowa, and Darrell D. (Candy C.) Lentner of Marion; grandchildren, Roberta J. Lentner (fiance, Anthony M. Servello), James D. Lentner, Daniel H. Lentner, Jacob W. Lentner, McKenna N. Lentner, Molly L. Lentner, Valarey E. Lentner and Beau T. Lentner; stepgrandchildren, Tyler J. Ellyson and Brooklyne C. Veach; great-grandchildren, Isabella M. Servello, Alexander M. Servello and Caden C. Lentner; loving companion with whom he shared a home, Frances "Fran" M. Carlton of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Marvin M. (Helen A.) Lentner of Blacksburg, Va., Catherine M. (Edward J.) Rowley of Middleton, Wis., Margaret M. (LaVerne L.) Carstensen of Robins and Carol A. (Fred J.) Timmerman of Balaton, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Barbara A. Lentner of Marion; many nieces and nephews; and a beloved dog and faithful companion, "Tricksie." Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerome "Jerry" W. Lentner. Cards of condolences and memorials in Bill's memory may be directed to the family at 165 W. 34th Ave., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary