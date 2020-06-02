WILLIAM "BILL" G. SMITH Cedar Rapids William "Bill" G. Smith, 53, of Cedar Rapids, died at home in his sleep, after a short illness on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, March 4, 1967, to parents John "Smitty" Smith and Mary Jean (Code) Smith. Bill attended St. Edward School and graduated from Columbus High School, Waterloo, in 1985. He attended Iowa State University and graduated from Hawkeye Tech with an electronics degree. After moving to Cedar Rapids, Bill worked at Rockwell Collins, Brinks Security, Stock Point and Remedy Staffing, and most recently at General Mills. He is survived by his girlfriend of 19 years, Sherry Mysak, Cedar Rapids; his sister, Terry (Dave) Stickel, Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces and nephew, Mary Kate (Brent), Megan (Leo), Maureen (RJ) and Ryan; and six great-nephews. Bill was an avid reader, especially of history. He liked to share his memories of friends and the Fischer farm. He enjoyed spending time with Sherry and playing with their dog Boo Boo. Bill will be greatly missed by all who were touched by his kind spirit. Bill was cremated as was his request. A private service will be held at a later date. The 'dogbear,' will be forever loved.



