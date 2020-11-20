WILLIAM "BILL" GRANGE Mount Vernon William "Bill" Grange, 68, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Hospice House, Hiawatha, after a short illness. There will be no services at this time. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for Bill and his family. Survivors include his mother, Gladys of Mount Vernon; special friends, Jeff and Bridgette Miller and their daughter, Maddy, and Annamae Baker; and many friends, neighbors and community members. Bill was born May 16, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, to Wallace "Buck" and Gladys (Ness) Grange. He attended Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, then attended Kirkwood Community College for his Associate's. He worked at Gary's Foods for over 40 years where he was a friend to everyone. He retired in 2017. Bill was known to bicycle everywhere, enjoyed traveling, and listening to good music like Bruce Springsteen, Deep Purple, and Mott the Hoople. He loved dogs, enjoyed hanging out with friends and having a good time, and was truly loved by everyone. He was preceded in death by his father, Buck. Memorials may be directed to Mount Vernon/Lisbon Ambulance. Please share your support and memories with Bill's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
