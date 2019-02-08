WILLIAM H. DRUCK SR. Wyaconda, Mo. Bill Druck, 84, of Wyaconda, Mo., passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 4, 2019. Bill was born on Oct. 29, 1934, in Peoria, Ill., to Harold D. Druck and Lillian (Filbert) Druck. He joined Local 649 out of Peoria in 1952, where he was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 1994. Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and helping his friends and neighbors. He was united in marriage to Annaleen Marie Bergman on March 20, 1955, until 1985. On Sept. 29, 1990, he was united in marriage to Janet Gay Melton until her passing in 2010. Bill spent the last several years with his devoted companion, Polly Ellis. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jan; his son, William H. Druck Jr.; and his stepdaughter, Sandra Lee Stivers. Bill survived by his children, Cheryl (Mike) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Donald (Marilyn) Stivers of Colchester, Ill., Debbie (Stivers) Bridges of Canton, Ill., Dianna (Ray) (Stivers) Finn of Macomb, Ill., Dan (Frances) Druck of Smithville, Texas, Lori (Stivers) Jones of Canton, Ill., and Collin (Betty) Druck of Casa Grande, Ariz.; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Services will be announced and held at a later time at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Missouri Hospice in Bill's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary