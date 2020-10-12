1/1
William H. "Bill" Klein
WILLIAM H. "BILL" KLEIN Cedar Rapids William H. "Bill" Klein, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Private graveside services will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family. Bill was born Jan. 3, 1932, in Mount Vernon, Iowa, the son of James Sr. and Ruby (Anderson) Klein. He joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 16, and served from 1948 to 1952. He was in the trucking business all of his life. Bill owned Klein Trucking and also worked for CEI. He loved spending time with his friends, especially over a cup of coffee at Perkins. Bill enjoyed occasional trips trying his luck at the casinos. Above all, he treasured his time he spent with his grandson, Victor. Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly (Kevin) Dunn, and grandson, Victor William Dunn, all of Round Rock, Texas; siser, Evelyn Wilkerson of Cedar Rapids; brother, Robert Klein of Wichita, Kan.; sister-in-law, Mary Littrell of North Liberty, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Ken (Jan) Matyk of Long Mount, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William J. Klein; spouse, Kathleen (Matyk) Klein; and brothers, James Klein Jr. and Oliver Klein. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020.
