WILLIAM "REDJACK" HALL JR. Monticello William "Redjack" Hall Jr., 72, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello, where friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello with military honors. Pastor Cheryl Gates will officiate at the services. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving is his wife, Linda; four sons, Rowdy (Jaclyn), Cedar Rapids, Dustin (Andrea) and Brandon, both of Monticello and Ryan (Katie), Anamosa; 11 grandchildren, Gannon, Reid, Jayce, Lily, Grace, William, Ashlynn, Tate, Miles, Liam and Bobbi; a brother, Mike Hall, Cedar Rapids; and his sister, Cathy (Gary) Cuckler, Monticello. William James Hall Jr. was born Sept. 6, 1947, at Boone, Iowa. He was the son of William J. and Blanche Carver Hall. Bill graduated from the Monticello Community Schools with the Class of 1965. He then attended NIACC in Mason City before serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Linda Bossard on May 1, 1971 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bill worked for Carl Kelchen, Larry Heims and Kramer Brothers Dairy before starting his own business Hall Construction in 1974. Redjack was an avid golfer and a member of the Monticello Golf Club.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019