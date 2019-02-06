WILLIAM W. HICKS Coralville William W. Hicks, 72, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, of injuries incurred in an accident on Interstate 80. A Celebration of Bill's life is planned for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at J & A Tap, 440 N. Dubuque St., North Liberty, IA 52317. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Bill was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Lee's Summit, Mo., the son of Ancil and Dorothy (Ohmsieder) Hicks. He was a 1965 graduate of Adel High School and attended Drake University and the University of Iowa. Bill was the proud owner of the Towncrest Texaco from 1973 to 1979. He enjoyed time spent camping and fishing. Survivors include his son, Ken Hicks (Sarah Kringlen) of Cedar Rapids; his granddaughter, Alyssa Shirley-Hicks; his sister, Margie Hicks Westphal of Adel; two nieces, Holly and Hailey; and his nephew, Scott; four great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike (Teresa) Sladek and Nikki Lara and her children; and his former spouse, Susan (Vernon) Griffin of Iowa City. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim. Memorials made me made to www.gofundme.com/BillHicksMemorialFund. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary