WILLIAM L. "BILL" HINSHAW Cedar Rapids William L. "Bill" Hinshaw, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Huntington Society of America in memory of Bill's son, Tim. Survivors include his two daughters, Sandy (Marvin) Thompson and Linda (Glenn) McClintic, both of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Brian (Aja) Hinshaw of Fairfield, Amy (Paul) Sanders of Iowa City, Glenn (Sarah) McClintic of Cedar Rapids, Casie Thompson of Cedar Rapids, Jake (Amanda) Thompson of Cedar Rapids and Emily McClintic of Cedar Rapids; three great-grandchildren, Jade and Cora Sanders and Alice Hinshaw; and his sister, Judy Cooper of Newton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie; son, Tim; parents, Bill and Jeanne Hinshaw; his brother, Mike; and an infant son, Donnie. Bill was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Kellogg, the son of Bill and Jeanne (Auten) Hinshaw. He graduated from Kellogg High School in 1955 and married Rosalie Stamper on Jan. 28, 1956, at the Methodist church in Newton. He attended the University of Iowa and worked for Rockwell Collins as a manufacturing electrical engineer in Cedar Rapids from 1960 until his retirement in 1992. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved camping, boating, attending country music concerts, traveling the United States/world and building fine furniture for family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time in New York on Long Island, visiting very good friends and exploring the entire state of New York and Florida with them.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019