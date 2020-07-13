WILLIAM HUGHES Cedar Rapids William Hughes, 95, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place. No services are scheduled at this time. William Goode Hughes was born March 4, 1925, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Robert and Frances Hughes. He moved to Cedar Rapids in 1937. William was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church and Cedar Rapids Country Club. He was the owner of Hughes Brothers Lumber until his retirement. William enjoyed golfing, fishing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nancy; a twin brother, Robert; and his parents. Survived by son, Dr. Steven (Priscilla) Hughes of Ocala, Fla.; daughter, Cathy Hughes of Waterloo, Iowa; grandchildren, Dr. Katie (Juan) Bastidas and Taylor "TJ" Hughes; and great-granddaughter, Sofia Bastidas. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.