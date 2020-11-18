1/1
William Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM HUNT Marshalltown William Hunt, 62, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Marshalltown. Per William's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time. Memorials in William's name may be directed to his family. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone (641) 844-1234. Care for William and his family have been entrusted to the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. William Charles Hunt was born Sept. 22, 1958, to parents Harold and Reida (Petty) Hunt in Batavia, N.Y. He was one of eight born. In his early years, William and his family move to the Cedar Rapids area. He attended Jefferson High School. On April 24, 1987, William was united in marriage to the love of his life Donna Coleman in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The two called Marshalltown home and began a family of their own and raised three children together. William worked for Lennox in Marshalltown and for Meskwaki Casino as a security guard. In his free time, he loved to go out and go shooting targets, going out on dates with Donna, spending time with his grandchildren. He had an infectious personality and loved to joke around with people. He had a kind heart and would give to anyone the shirt off his back. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family. Left to remember and cherish his memory are his wife, Donna Hunt; his children, William (Gretchen) Hunt, Bridget (Brad Tlusty) Hunt and Amber (Doug) Warnell; 12 grandchildren; his siblings, Jr. Hunt, Jim Hunt, Mike (Sheri) Hunt, April (Kim) Long, Kevin Hunt, Jeff (Christine) Hunt and Becky (Jimmy) Erlecher; and his numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Reida Hunt; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved