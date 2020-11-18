WILLIAM HUNT Marshalltown William Hunt, 62, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Marshalltown. Per William's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time. Memorials in William's name may be directed to his family. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.mitchellfh.com
or phone (641) 844-1234. Care for William and his family have been entrusted to the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. William Charles Hunt was born Sept. 22, 1958, to parents Harold and Reida (Petty) Hunt in Batavia, N.Y. He was one of eight born. In his early years, William and his family move to the Cedar Rapids area. He attended Jefferson High School. On April 24, 1987, William was united in marriage to the love of his life Donna Coleman in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The two called Marshalltown home and began a family of their own and raised three children together. William worked for Lennox in Marshalltown and for Meskwaki Casino as a security guard. In his free time, he loved to go out and go shooting targets, going out on dates with Donna, spending time with his grandchildren. He had an infectious personality and loved to joke around with people. He had a kind heart and would give to anyone the shirt off his back. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family. Left to remember and cherish his memory are his wife, Donna Hunt; his children, William (Gretchen) Hunt, Bridget (Brad Tlusty) Hunt and Amber (Doug) Warnell; 12 grandchildren; his siblings, Jr. Hunt, Jim Hunt, Mike (Sheri) Hunt, April (Kim) Long, Kevin Hunt, Jeff (Christine) Hunt and Becky (Jimmy) Erlecher; and his numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Reida Hunt; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.