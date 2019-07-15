Home

WILLIAM (BILL) J. STEVENS Cedar Rapids William (Bill) J. Stevens, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow the service in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Bill was born on June 9, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Albert and Alta (Jacobson) Stevens. He married Anna Marie Mougin on June 25, 1993. Bill served in the U.S. Army. After his service, he worked for Rockwell Collins for many years before retiring. Bill enjoyed cooking, grilling, fishing and listening to the oldies but goodies. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Diane. Left to cherish Bill's memories are his wife, Ann; his daughter, Tracy (Todd) Beaton; and grandsons, Ryan and Jacob. Also surviving are five brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law. Memorials may be directed to the family of William Stevens in his name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019
