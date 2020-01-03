Home

Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
William James "Bill" Richmond


1931 - 2019
William James "Bill" Richmond Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" JAMES RICHMOND Cedar Rapids William "Bill" James Richmond, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery where there will be military rites. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Bill's arrangements. William was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Ryan, the son of Howard and Irene (English) Richmond. He graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic School in Ryan, Class of 1948. Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. In 1956, Bill was united in marriage to Lorene Eddy at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ryan. He worked at Quaker Oats for more than 40 years, retiring in 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Lorene; four children, Randy (Paulette) Richmond of Lisbon, Kevin (Joni) Richmond of Robins, Clifford Richmond of Cedar Rapids and Lisa Richmond of Newhall; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Rita Corrigan of Cedar Rapids; a sister-in-law, Shirley Richmond of Anamosa; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Richmond; and two sisters, Donna Cones and Delores Richmond. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
