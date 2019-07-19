Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
SM3C WILLIAM JAMES SHANAHAN JR. Cedar Rapids On behalf of Mr. and Mrs. William James Shanahan Sr. (deceased), it is with great joy to announce that the remains of their son, SM3c William James Shanahan Jr., of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have been found and identified and will be returned to his family for burial. SM3c Shanahan perished while valiantly serving his nation aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. SM3c Shanahan, until this day, had been characterized as Missing In Action (MIA). William was born on July 22, 1918, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and attended St. Patrick's School in Cedar Rapids, graduating from St. Patrick's High School in 1936. William was employed as a Gazette carrier salesman and later worked for the Concrete Materials Co. William then chose to enlist in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 5, 1940. His father, William J. Shanahan Sr., served in the U.S. Navy during World War I. William is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Shanahan Pierce of Cedar Rapids; along with many nieces and nephews. William's immediate family members were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William J. Shanahan Sr.; brothers, Robert, Thomas and Patrick; and sisters, Margaret and Patricia, all deceased. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sept. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Father Ivan Nienhaus officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, immediately following the Service at St. Patrick's Church. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019
