WILLIAM JAMES SHANAHAN JR. Cedar Rapids William James Shanahan Jr., 23, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was killed Dec. 7, 1941, while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. His remains have been identified and returned home for burial alongside his parents and several siblings. William was born on July 22, 1918, in Cedar Rapids, to William J. and Florence A. (Schluntz) Shanahan. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, Cedar Rapids, graduating in 1936. William was employed as a Gazette carrier salesman and also worked for Concrete Materials Co. William enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 5, 1940. His father, William Sr., served in the U.S. Navy during WWI, and his three younger brothers also served in the U.S. Navy. At the time of his death, William was survived by his parents, William Sr. and Florence Shanahan; and siblings, Margaret, Robert, Thomas, Patricia, Patrick and Mary Lou. He now is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Shanahan Pierce (Claude), as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with Father Ivan Nienhaus officiating. Burial, with full military honors where William will be laid to final rest, will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids immediately following the service. Memorials may be directed to the Patrick J. Shanahan VFW Post 788, Cedar Rapids, for a William J. Shanahan memorial. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of William at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019