|
|
WILLIAM JOHN "BILL" BRITT Manchester William John "Bill" Britt, 94, of Manchester and formerly of Earlville and Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2019, of natural causes. He was born on Jan. 12, 1925, at the family farm south of Delhi, the son of John J. and Eunice (Bersley) Britt. Bill graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1942. On June 6, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to Mary Ann Schemmel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. They farmed near Earlville until moving to Manchester in 2005. Mary Ann preceded him in death in 2014. Survivors include their children, Tim (Beverly Larrick) of Adrian, Mo., Connie (Jerry Meisgeier) of Traer, Jeff (Patti) of Riverside, Jill (Tom Hentges) of Palatine, Ill., and Dan (Jean) of Waverly; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann (Merrel) Schnieders of Manchester. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings, Paul and Donald. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, Iowa, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, where there will be a 4 p.m. Scripture Service. Friends also may call one hour before Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment with military rites: St. John Catholic Cemetery, Delhi, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019