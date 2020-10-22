WILLIAM "BILL" JOSEPH BRUNSMANN Manchester William "Bill" Joseph Brunsmann, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Regional Medical Center of COVID-19. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manchester. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Manchester at a later date. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester is assisting the family. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bill was born Jan. 8, 1935, the son of Edward and Marcella (Willenborg) Brunsman at home in Hopkinton, Iowa. He graduated from Dundee Consolidated High School in 1953, where he played baseball and basketball. After high school, he played softball and nobody could hit the softball farther. Bill honorably served in the U.S. Army, spending his tour of duty in Germany. Bill held a multitude of jobs. He ran a milk route, farmed, worked construction and drove a semi. He loved hunting deer and raccoon. He was well known for growing excellent tomatoes and making blood sausage. Bill enjoyed a good card game and having a cold beer with his friends. Bill is survived by his sisters, Mary Davis of Dubuque, Iowa, and Susie Luensmann of Delhi, Iowa; brother, John (Karen) Brunsman of Fairfax, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and Uncle Bill always was a favorite. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marcella Brunsman; brother, Henry "Hank" and infant brother Francis; sisters-in-law, Delores Brunsman and Leola Brunsman; and brothers-in-law, Neil Davis and Bob Luensmann. The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Good Neighbor Home for the special care that has been shown to Bill and his family. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
