WILLIAM JOSEPH CISLER Cedar Rapids William Joseph Cisler, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, following a sudden illness at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church by the Most Rev. Michael Jackels, Archbishop of Dubuque. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A rosary will begin at 4 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Bill was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and Elizabeth (Frana) Cisler. He attended St. Wenceslaus School in Cedar Rapids and later joined the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Linda Clark on Aug. 13, 1967, and they were happily married for 30 years until Linda passed away on March 24, 1997. Bill worked at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids for over 20 years and retired early to spend time and travel with his wife, Linda. He was ordained a deacon on Sept. 21, 1986. Bill was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at the time he retired from the permanent diaconate program; however, he remained active within the church even after his retirement. Bill is survived by his children, Christina Belew and Tom (Angie) Cisler; his grandchildren, Isaiah Belew and MaKayla Belew; his sister, Josephine (Jim) Gates; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Ken) Moffet and Susan Hinkley; and 16 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, JoAnne Usewick and Judy Brown; his mother- and father-in-law, William and Jerene Clark; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Hinkley and Larry Clark. A special thanks to the staff at Mercy Medical Center and the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their gracious care during Bill's last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.