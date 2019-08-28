Home

William "Bill" Kuehl

William "Bill" Kuehl Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" KUEHL Alburnett William "Bill" Kuehl, 58, of Alburnett, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. He was the son of Doug and Joyce (Zapf) Kuehl of Strawberry Point. A Celebration of Life gathering will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Boyse family farm in Alburnett. Arrangements made by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. Survivors include his parents, Doug (Joyce) Kuehl; daughters, Stephanie Worm (Ted Massow) and Michele (Gary) Squires; eight grandchildren; brothers, Doug (Verna) Kuehl Jr., Terry (Stephaney) Kuehl and Rod (Tiffany) Kuehl; sisters, Sandy Boyse, Bev (Brad) Price and Roxanne (Chris) Umbdenstock; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Vickie Wyatt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a memorial fund that has been established in Bill's name at Center Point Bank & Trust. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
