WILLIAM L. EDMONDS Chandler, Ariz. On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, William L. Edmonds, of Chandler Ariz., formerly Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away at the age of 74. Bill was born April 6, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Harold and Evelyn (Hepker). On Nov. 16, 1963, he married his beautiful wife, Mary K. Edmonds (Marsh). He spent his first 24 years after graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School building cranes for Allis-Chalmers Harnischfeger, and then the next 20 years, driving a semi-truck with his wife for Transport America. Bill enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and spending time with his family. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Harold; mother, Evelyn; brother, Dewey; and in-laws, Harvey and Dona Marsh. He is survived by wife, Mary; five children, Lisa Edmonds, Ed (Patty) Edmonds, Cindy Edmonds and Michelle (Tommie) Phelps; honorary daughter, Michelle Doubek; brother, Don (Debbie) Edmonds; sisters, Ramona Yeisley, Norma Edmonds-Roland and Mary Lou (Edmonds) Alberts; grandchildren, Matthew (Peggy), Amanda, Nathan (Amanda), Edward (Skylar), Jeremy (Kylie), Jarred (Abby), Jojo, Quinton, Jojuan, Joree, Taylor, Thomas and Blake; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10, at the Moose Lodge, 1820 West Post Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids. Cards may be sent to: 4403 E. Desert Sands Dr., Chandler, AZ 85249. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019