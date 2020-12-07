WILLIAM LEE LIGHTHALL Lisbon William Lee Lighthall, 73, of Lisbon, Iowa, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa, by the Rev. Joshua Swaim. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Everyone attending is required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. During the visitation, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home. You may have to wait outside. A livestream of the funeral service will be available for those not attending in person. Please find the livestream link on Bill's tribute wall and share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries. Bill was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Richard and Dolores (Mead) Lighthall. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1966, and then from Iowa Lakes Community College. On Sept. 29, 1969, Bill married Sandra Herbst in Marion. He worked as a route driver for many years including Frito-Lay and retiring from Brokaw Vending. In retirement, he enjoyed being a shuttle driver for Lynch Ford. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Bill was proud to hit a hole-in-one on No. 8 at Kernoutsie Golf Club in Mount Vernon. He was also a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and NASCAR, and enjoyed playing euchre and blackjack. Bill and Sandy loved traveling, especially to Aruba and Las Vegas. Survivors include his wife, Sandy; children, Kris (Pat) O'Connell, Ric (Dana) Lighthall and Tim (Amber) Lighthall; and grandchildren, Blake O'Connell, Jacob Lighthall, Shelby O'Connell, Logan Lighthall, Kaitlyn Lighthall, Josh Lighthall and Maddie Lighthall. Bill is also survived by his half-brother, Steve Strauch; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Vittetoe, Cindy Strauch and Darla Simpson; and brother-in-law, Gene Herbst. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; mother, Dolores; stepfathers, Gene Strauch and Al Opatz; half-brother, Robert Strauch; and in-laws, LaVerne and Retha Herbst. A memorial fund has been established.