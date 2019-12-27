Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lint

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lint Obituary
WILLIAM LINT Cedar Rapids William Lint, 71, of Cedar Rapids, went home on Dec. 24, 2019, to begin a new journey. William was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Vinton, Iowa, to Robert and Emily Lint. William is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Cindy (Cary), Carrie, Corrie, Carol (Nate) and Matthew; grandchildren, Russell, Cynthia, Savannah and Levi; his mothers, Betty Lint and Emily Davis; and siblings, Brian, Darryl, Cathy, Donna and Elaine. William was preceded in death by his father, Robert; daughter, Sarah; and siblings, Sandy and Raymond. William served 24 years in the military, including two tours in Vietnam, and considered it an honor to have served his country. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -