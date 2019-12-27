|
WILLIAM LINT Cedar Rapids William Lint, 71, of Cedar Rapids, went home on Dec. 24, 2019, to begin a new journey. William was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Vinton, Iowa, to Robert and Emily Lint. William is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Cindy (Cary), Carrie, Corrie, Carol (Nate) and Matthew; grandchildren, Russell, Cynthia, Savannah and Levi; his mothers, Betty Lint and Emily Davis; and siblings, Brian, Darryl, Cathy, Donna and Elaine. William was preceded in death by his father, Robert; daughter, Sarah; and siblings, Sandy and Raymond. William served 24 years in the military, including two tours in Vietnam, and considered it an honor to have served his country. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019