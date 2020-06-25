WILLIAM "BILL" "MAC" F. MCMOSLEY Williamsburg William "Bill or Mac" F. McMosley, 73, of Williamsburg, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Phillips Funeral Home in Blairstown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a scholarship fund for young musicians in William's name. Bill met Colette (Niebes) in 1992, while teaching at University of Wyoming. They were married on July 19, 2008, by Pastor Winn at First Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Salina, Kan. Bill is survived by his wife, Colette (Niebes) McMosley; his stepchildren, Lisa Rabe, Jason (Jake) Rabe, Andy Rabe, Erika Rabe (Jake) and Shannon Rabe (Andy); his stepgrandchildren, Stephanie Moore, Colton Rabe, Kaleb Rabe, Clayton Rabe and Samantha (Sam) Rabe; and his step-great-grandchildren, Peyton and Maisie. Bill loved his family deeply. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.