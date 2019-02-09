|
|
WILLIAM "BILL" MARION LYNCH Iowa City William "Bill" Marion Lynch, 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. A time to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at River Community Church, 3001 Muscatine Ave., Iowa City. The visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with a service at 10:30 a.m. and lunch to follow. For a more complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019