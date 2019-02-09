Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
River Community Church
3001 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
River Community Church
3001 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA
William Marion "Bill" Lynch

William Marion "Bill" Lynch Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" MARION LYNCH Iowa City William "Bill" Marion Lynch, 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. A time to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at River Community Church, 3001 Muscatine Ave., Iowa City. The visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with a service at 10:30 a.m. and lunch to follow. For a more complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
